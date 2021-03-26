Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,985. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $273.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of -3.30.

In related news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CODX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

