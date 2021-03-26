nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $92.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,373. nCino has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40.

In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $3,203,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $2,244,000. Accenture plc bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $80,456,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $9,392,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

