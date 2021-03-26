Analysts Set First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) PT at $25.00

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. 2,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,849. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Bancorp by 513.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Bancorp by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in First Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

