CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. CynergisTek has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

