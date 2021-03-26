CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. CynergisTek has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
CynergisTek Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.