Oxen Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Oxen has a total market cap of $75.13 million and $210,857.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,247.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.48 or 0.03079336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.32 or 0.00337927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.64 or 0.00930245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.92 or 0.00409077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.59 or 0.00373447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.79 or 0.00241099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,466,581 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

