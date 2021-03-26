Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives $57.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,290. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 520.00%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

