WINk Market Capitalization Tops $118.03 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. WINk has a market cap of $118.03 million and $124.50 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00021755 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.