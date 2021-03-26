Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TeamViewer (TMVWY)

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS: TMVWY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2021 – TeamViewer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/22/2021 – TeamViewer had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/22/2021 – TeamViewer had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/22/2021 – TeamViewer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/22/2021 – TeamViewer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/10/2021 – TeamViewer had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/9/2021 – TeamViewer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/29/2021 – TeamViewer is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 80,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. TeamViewer AG has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

