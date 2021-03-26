Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $158.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRI. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.85.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $148.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,460. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

