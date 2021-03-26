Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 412,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,724. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.93. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

