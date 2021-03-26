Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,110,076. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

