NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NUVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.56. 21,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,037. NuVasive has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -307.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,505,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $61,449,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

