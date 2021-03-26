NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NUVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.
NASDAQ NUVA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.56. 21,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,037. NuVasive has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -307.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,505,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $61,449,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
