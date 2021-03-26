Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $295,463.74 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,173. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Bank of America downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.