Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $2,716,400.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,716,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,163. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

