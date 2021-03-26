iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 52,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.73.

ICLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

