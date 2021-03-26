Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of ANNX traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.59. 10,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. Annexon has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

