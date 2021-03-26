Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HRMY stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,875. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $52.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

