Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Announces Earnings Results

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

