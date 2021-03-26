Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

