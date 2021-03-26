The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.90

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 420042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.