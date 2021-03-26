ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Price Down 7.1% on Analyst Downgrade

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.89. Approximately 3,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 298,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after buying an additional 898,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 502,171 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,782,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.19.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.