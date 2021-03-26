Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 84,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.31. 276,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,343,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.36. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $120.38 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $432.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

