Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%.

PHUN traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $1.63. 354,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,989,420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 12.85. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

