Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 825,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,305 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in L Brands were worth $30,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in L Brands by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,282,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,467,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.