Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $5.66 on Friday, reaching $88.30. 3,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,264. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.66. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $94.72. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

