Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARZGY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.90. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

