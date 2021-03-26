Engie’s (ENGIY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ENGIY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENGIY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 82,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Engie has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

