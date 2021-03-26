SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SSEZY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Investec upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of SSEZY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

