Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTU Aero Engines stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.53. 4,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.60.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

