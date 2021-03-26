Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
MTU Aero Engines stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.53. 4,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.60.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
Further Reading: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.