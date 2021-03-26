Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

CVX traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.88. 475,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,797,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

