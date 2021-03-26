4,258 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Oracle by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 541,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,487,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

