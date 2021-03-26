Springowl Associates LLC Decreases Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Springowl Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gray Television accounts for 3.8% of Springowl Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Springowl Associates LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gray Television by 14,983.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gray Television by 283.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 620,801 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 1,410.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 394,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 368,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,796.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.88. 27,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.