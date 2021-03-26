RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $388.96 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00241852 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00091910 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 106.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

