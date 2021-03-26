CoinEx Token (CET) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.20 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $15.20 million and $1.03 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.15 or 0.00653784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023541 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

