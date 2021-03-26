Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,484 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.47% of Agilysys worth $31,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGYS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.