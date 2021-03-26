Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.93 Million Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential were worth $31,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUK traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,302. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

