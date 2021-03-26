Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $32.48 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,191,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,481,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.98% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,493. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

