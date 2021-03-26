Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,852 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.72% of PJT Partners worth $30,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 576.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PJT traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PJT. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

