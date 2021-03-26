Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,016 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.03% of Republic Bancorp worth $30,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,337,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,826. The stock has a market cap of $950.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

