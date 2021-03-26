Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,268 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ebix were worth $30,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBIX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,237,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,161 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 201,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,769,000 after acquiring an additional 197,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. 14,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $64.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

