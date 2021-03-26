Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.22. 325,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,306. Momo has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 678,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 31.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.