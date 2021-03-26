Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $56.22 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $56,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $9.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,266. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.38. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,844.28 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

