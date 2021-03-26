Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 45,475 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 45,475 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Total were worth $33,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Total by 552.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 877,076 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Total by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.56. 53,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,410. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. Total Se has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

