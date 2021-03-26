Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $35.60

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock worth $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after buying an additional 696,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 235,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,903. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.