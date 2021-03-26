Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $140.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.61.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

