Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $351.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,224. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.00 and a one year high of $382.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

