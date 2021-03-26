Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $123,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,317,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,131,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

