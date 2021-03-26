Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 49,044 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $66,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.36.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.74 and its 200-day moving average is $207.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

