Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $78.35 Million Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 2,497.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757,912 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.23% of XPeng worth $78,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

NYSE:XPEV traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,531,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.36. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

