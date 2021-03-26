Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Sells 475,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 475,000 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy comprises about 2.5% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.85% of PDC Energy worth $17,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,816 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

PDCE stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. 29,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,730. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

